Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) dropped 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

