Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Monro updated its FY20 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $11.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,806. Monro has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,008.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

