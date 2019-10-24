Moneywise Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,288. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

