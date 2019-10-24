Moneywise Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

