Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of MNTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 365,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 324.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,963 shares of company stock valued at $392,181 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

