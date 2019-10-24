Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $88,027.95 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,939.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

