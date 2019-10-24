Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Modine Manufacturing worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.