Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,133,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,291 over the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.