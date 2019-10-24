Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.55, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

