Mindexcoin Price Hits $0.0015 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $164,304.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.