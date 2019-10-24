Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.78. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 43.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and a PE ratio of 28.15.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

