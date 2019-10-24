Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $151.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.59.

MSFT stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.94. 37,230,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,471,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

