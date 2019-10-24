Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $169.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $139.94. 37,230,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,471,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 301,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 396,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

