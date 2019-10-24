Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,155,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471,162. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.