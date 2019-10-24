Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,049.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

