Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1,049.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.