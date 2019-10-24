Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 527.50 ($6.89).

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,596 ($33.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.81 million and a PE ratio of 17.95.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £49,536 ($64,727.56). Also, insider Vernon W. Hill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

