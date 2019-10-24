Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,157. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 77.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

