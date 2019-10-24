Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of EBSB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 205,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

