Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 189719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 million and a PE ratio of 27.00.

About Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC)

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

