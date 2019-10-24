Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.81% of Menlo Therapeutics worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of MNLO opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

