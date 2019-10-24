Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.74.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

