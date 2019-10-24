MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $410,669.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00223870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.83 or 0.01286297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00091611 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

