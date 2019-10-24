Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Asante Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

