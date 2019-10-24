Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $185,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.47.

Shares of REGN opened at $305.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.35 and a 200-day moving average of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

