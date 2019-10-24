Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,968 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $181,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth $246,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $621.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $154,833.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

