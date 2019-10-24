Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 227,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,199. Medpace has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,914,000 after acquiring an additional 406,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,362,000 after acquiring an additional 150,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,175,000 after acquiring an additional 600,686 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 456,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

