Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,654. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other news, Director G Steven Dawson purchased 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,573. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

