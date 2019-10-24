Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Medical Marijuana Inc (OTCMKTS:MJNA)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 4,288,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 7,123,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNA)

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

