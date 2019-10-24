MCF Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $234.72 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.