Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.39.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.15. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

