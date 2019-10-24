Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

NYSE MCD opened at $199.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

