Maxim Group Analysts Give Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) a $2.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.