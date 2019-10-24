MASTERNET One Day Volume Reaches $246.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $7,180.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00222331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.01314955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00093382 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

