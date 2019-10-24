Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $658.28

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $658.28 and traded as high as $723.33. Marshalls shares last traded at $702.50, with a volume of 405,390 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, August 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 683.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 658.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

