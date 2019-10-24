Markel (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.69 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MKL traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,127.41. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total value of $45,847.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $8,289,503. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

