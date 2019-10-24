Mark O. Decker Purchases 1,085 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $20,766.90.
JCAP opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.
Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 108,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Jernigan Capital Company Profile
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
