Mark O. Decker Purchases 1,085 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $20,766.90.

JCAP opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 108,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

