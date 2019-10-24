Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.62 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Marine Products stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $468.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

