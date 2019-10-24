Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $80.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,059. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after buying an additional 4,914,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.