Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 2.2%

Manolete Partners PLC (LON:MANO)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435.20 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), 6,524 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANO. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

