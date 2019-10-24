Manning and Napier (MN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Manning and Napier to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect Manning and Napier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.09. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

In other Manning and Napier news, CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 84,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $143,582.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 320,329 shares of company stock worth $549,605 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MN. ValuEngine raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

