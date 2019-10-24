Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

LOAN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 19,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,587. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $60.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Manhattan Bridge Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.