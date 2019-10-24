Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.54. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:MNK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 162,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,552,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

