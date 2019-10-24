Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 813,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,890. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.