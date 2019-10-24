Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.54.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 537,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

