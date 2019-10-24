Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.54.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. 22,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,264. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

