MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

MGNX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 801,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. MacroGenics has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $454.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 750,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

