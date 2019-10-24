Macquarie Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

MGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 541,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $7,990,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

