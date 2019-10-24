Macquarie Initiates Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
MGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 541,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $7,990,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
