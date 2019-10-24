Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 18.2%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price fell 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 1,009,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 740,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

