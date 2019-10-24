LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on LYFT from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. LYFT has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,563,370 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in LYFT by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.